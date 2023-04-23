HOUSTON (KIAH) — With the shortage of health care workers in the U.S. Lone Star College hopes to fill the gap by preparing more students with the skills to go into the profession. Lone Star College says its dedicated to addressing the growing demand for skilled health care professionals.

“I am pursuing a career as a clinical medical assistant because the field has always interested me and I enjoy meeting new faces and having the chance to help others. Lone Star College’s CMA program prepares me to work in a hospital and motivates me to continue my studies toward a nursing degree,” LSC-Conroe Center CMA student, Valeria Moran said.

LSC offers credit and health care programs with classes led by professors with health care experience, small class sizes and state-of the art labs and equipment.

There will be information sessions offered by The Physical Therapy program on the following dates:

April 26, 2023 at Noon at the Maverick Student Center, room 120

May 10, 2023 at Noon via zoom here

The focus on the zoom session will be on:

emergency medical tech (EMT)

medical assisting

patient care tech

phlebotomy programs

Head LSC Senior Associate Vice Chancellor for External and Employer Relations, Linda Leto, “Lone Star College’s health care programs train qualified and compassionate workers to help the community address various medical challenges. Additionally, continuing education programs prepare students to enter their chosen medical professions at an accelerated rate and typically trains towards a state licensure.”

There are also other health care programs offered at LSC such as dental hygiene, medical lab, nursing, pharmacy and surgical tech. For more information, visit LoneStar.edu/Healthcare-Programs.