MONTGOMERY, Texas (KIAH) — The Lone Star College-Montgomery campus is now out of lockdown after reports of an altercation with one individual possessing a gun.

The school sent out a lockdown alert at 11:32 a.m. on Thursday morning, saying that anyone on campus should stay in their rooms and lock the door. Later, the school said that two men were arguing in a parking lot and that one of them had a gun.

The campus then sent an all-clear alert just before noon.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident carries no danger to the public or to students and Lone Star College Police has the situation under control. No deputies have been called to the scene.

There are no reports of any shots being fired at this time.

More updates as they develop.