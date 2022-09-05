HOUSTON (CW39) — On the holiday that celebrates the American working man and woman, a museum that celebrates some of the human race’s greatest achievements is hosting an event.

The Labor Day Celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lone Star Flight Museum located at Ellington Airport.

Museum members will be able to get in free, and admission for everyone else is $10.

That includes a free meal of a hot dog, chips, and a drink.

They’ll start serving up the food at 11, and it’s available while supplies last.

Non-members can save $10 if they sign-up to become members at Monday’s celebration.

There will also be discount’s offered in the museum’s gift shop.

Activities include tours of historic aircraft, flight simulators, a NASA shuttle simulator, and more.

The Lone Star Flight Museum’s website has more information.