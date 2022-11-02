HOUSTON (KIAH) One of the most anticipated events to take place in Galveston is back and better than ever. The Lone Star Rally 2022 is revving up for another spectacular event!

For 4 days, Galveston with by the epicenter of motorcycles, music and events as tens of thousands will converge on the island for this fun filled event.

The rally includes bike shows, demo rides, sound off competitions, tattoo contests, Miss Lone Star Rally competition, workshops, vendors and so much more. It’s a bikers paradise for 4 days of information and fun.

And on top of bike events, there are also car and truck shows, and live music throughout the rally. Bands include Helles Belles, Commancheros, Whey Jennings, and more. It’s also Free to register. Tickets for a concert pass start at $35. VIP tickets start at $75. If you’d like more information, check out the Lone Star Rally link here !