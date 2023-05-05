20 people now face long prison sentences over the same methamphetamine ring

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A drug dealer was sentenced to 12 years and 10 months in prison on Thursday for her role in a conspiracy that federal prosecutors have been investigating for years.

Abril Pineda-Ortiz, also known as, Carlos Raudel Pineda-Ortiz pleaded guilty to her role in a methamphetamine distribution ring on May 13, 2021, but the sentence came down on Thursday.

That makes 20 members of conspiracies related to this drug ring now facing lengthy prison terms.

Ten other people have been arrested in connection to it but haven’t been sentenced yet.

Pineda-Ortiz’s co-conspirators Juan Carlos Salinas, 41, and Crystal Lynn Harrold, 42, are from Houston.

She admitted to supplying them with meth on several occasions.