HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s the 4th of July week, and there’s lots to do. And while it may be hot outside, the Houston Zoo is keeping it cool for you! And the Animals are chilling too!

The animals at the Houston Zoo getting something fun added to their meals. Zoo staff has been adding frozen summertime treats to the animal menu. It’s keeping them hydrated especially in this heat.

In the Galápagos tortoise habitat, Guests can watch these animals cool off as they walk through the zoo’s brand-new Galápagos Islands exhibit. The exhibit is climate controlled, and guests can learn more about other closely related Galápagos species as they walk through and take a break from the sun.

Other animals, like Claud the black bear, keep cool by taking a splash in their refreshing pool. Black bears are curious creatures by nature and giving them a pool is for more than just play. Their animal care team offers food items in the water to help them beat the summer heat.

In South America’s Pantanal, the capybara family also enjoys taking a swim. Capybaras are excellent swimmers and a semi-aquatic species. They can stay underwater for up to five minutes and their webbed feet help them swim.

Guests can learn more about animals by visiting one of the several air-conditioned Zoo buildings. Animals lovers can see more than 70 species of reptiles and amphibians in the Reptile & Amphibian House and learn about tiny creatures in the Bug House and see the chimpanzees and gorillas in the Great Ape Gallery.

By visiting Houston Zoo guests are helping to save animals in the wild. A portion of each Zoo membership and admission supports the Zoo’s conservation programs around the world. For more information click the website link for the Houston Zoo.