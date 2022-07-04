HOUSTON (KIAH) – A local organization – “Young Audiences of Houston” was selected and awarded a $45,000 grant as part of the 2022 lowe’s hometowns community impact program.

The company has 100 community-nominated projects and “Young Audiences of Houston” is one of the recipients for this year.

This award-winning organization strives to educate and inspire children through the arts by making it an integral part of the school curriculum.

The grant money allows the program to transform its outdoor spaces into green and gardening spaces. making it an outdoor learning environment to support children who struggle to learn through traditional classrooms.

This will also be a place for volunteerism, a community space for food cultivation and creativity, and supplying resources for low-income senior citizens.

This initiative is part of a five-year, $100 million investment from Lowes. It’s to help with community improvement projects across America.