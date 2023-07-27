HOUSTON (KIAH) — On Wednesday, Mothers Against Drunk Driving held its annual “Take the Wheel Law Enforcement Recognition” lunch to honor law enforcement, community members and MADD volunteers dedicated to keep the roads safe.

CW39 reporter Kara Willis was also a co-emcee for the event to help recognize the honorees.

Some of the awards given were Leadership Hero Award, Outstanding Law Enforcement Agency, Unsung Hero Award and the Prosecutor Service Award. MADD’s mission is to end drunk driving, fight to end drugged driving and to support victims of those violent crimes.

Their goal is to also prevent underage drinking. The “Take the Wheel’ initiative is funded through a grant from TxDOT and raises awareness for the community to put a stop to drunk driving. This is through the support of city officials, law enforcement, schools, businesses and others.

Sugar Land Police Department Lt. Richard Rivera says, “A lot of people don’t think that intoxicated drivers or impaired drivers is a serious crime, but it’s very dangerous.

“We have more deaths than people realize, so it’s good to have the community involved to let them know that the agencies are out there knowing that these guys are out there, these gals are out there, and that we need to stop them and catch them and do what we need to do to keep the streets safe.”

Traci Bennett-Fort Bend District Attorney’s Office

Here’s how you can help stop drunk driving and protect yourself as well as others:

Prepare in advance for a safe ride home by using a sober friend, family member, Uber or Lyft.

Know your alcohol limit.

Call 911 if you suspect someone has been drinking and driving.