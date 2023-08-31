HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with Wednesday night’s shooting of a Madison High School student.

The 15-year-old was shot during a fight shortly after dismissal from the school around 4 p.m. at the 4000 block of West Orem Drive. It happened at a corner store across the street.

Police said that the shooter was a 16-year-old boy. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is in custody with juvenile authorities. Police have not said that the suspect is a student.

Also charged are two adults: a 20-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both charged with tampering with evidence.

There will be an increased police presence at campus on Thursday.

A message from HISD sent Wednesday night said the following:

This is an important message from the Houston Independent School District. A Madison High School student was injured in an off-campus incident involving a firearm after school was dismissed today. The Houston ISD Police Department immediately responded. The injured student was transported to a local hospital, and law enforcement immediately secured the area including the campus. The suspect has been apprehended and classes will continue as planned tomorrow. There will be additional HISD Police Officers on site all day.