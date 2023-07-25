HOUSTON (KIAH) — Four large-breed dogs are safe after firefighters with the Magnolia Fire Department rescued them from a burning home and gave them oxygen with the special doggy masks they have on their trucks.

Their scaled-friends in the front yard are OK too.

Once firefighters had things under control Friday afternoon, they noticed a koi pond that was filled with soot and other debris from the fire.

Rather than let the almost 40 fish in the pond suffer, they used metal baskets and a net to move them to a nearby trough that they filled with water.

“I will tell you that firefighters in general are very resourceful and just ideas flowing through their heads,” MFD Division Chief of Training Jason Herrman said. “So, when they saw all of this, it was, ‘Hey, let’s try and save these fish.'”

Their quick work also saved much of the homeowner’s belongings inside the home from being destroyed.

The house itself in the 37000 block of Raccoon Bend Drive in the Hazy Hollow subdivision will likely have to be torn down and rebuilt.

Herrman says it had been in the homeowner’s family for 60 years, so by saving the lives of her pets and decorative fish, he hopes his crews brought her some comfort as she deals with the loss.

“These folks are probably going through one of the most traumatic events of their lives,” Herrman said. “When their residence is on fire, this is not something that’s common that we all deal with. This is a catastrophic event. So we’re always trying to go above and beyond to make things better for these folks.”

There is a GoFundMe fundraising website set up to help the homeowner recover from her losses.