MAJOR closure of 69/610 interchange begins tonight

HOUSTON (KIAH) Tonight is the night where TxDOT crews will be closing the 69/59 NB ramp to I-610 W loop NB until further notice.

The closure was initially scheduled for a week ago, but was postponed due to weather. Commuters in and around the Galleria area will see delays building on all side streets starting tonight at 9 P.M. TxDOT won’t open the new ramp until 2022.

While the ramp will be closed long term, there will also be weekend closures to go along with it. Included in these closures are the NB main lanes of 69/59 right where it meets the West loop. The southbound lanes between Newcastle Dr. and South Rice will be closed as well beginning Friday at 9 P.M. and reopening Monday at 5 A.M.

The alternate route for the longterm closure is to take the I-610 W loop SB ramp to Bissonnet St., exit, and then U-turn. You will then take the first entrance ramp to go North on the West loop.

TxDOT says the entire interchange project won’t be complete until 2024.