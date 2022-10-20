HOUSTON (KIAH) — The husband of a woman found dead in Clear Lake this week has been charged in her death.

Jyron Charles Lee (Houston Police Department)

Jyron Charles Lee, 26, is accused of killing his 22-year-old wife. Her identity has not been released to the public.

Lee was in court on Wednesday night and his bail was set at $250,000.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at a hotel in Clear Lake Tuesday evening at 525 Bay Area Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.

Officers met with the suspect and learned that he and his wife had gotten into an argument in front of their two children.

Lee then told officers he had placed his wife in a chokehold to prevent her from hurting their children. He was detained at the scene and the children were not injured in the incident.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.