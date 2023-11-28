HOUSTON (KIAH) — Bond has been set for the man accused of murdering his wife back in May.

Marquise Glasper, 37, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with a human corpse and was given a $400,000 bond in the death of his wife.

Crystal Lynch, 35, was found shot to death the night of May 6 in the 7700 block of Gulf Bank Road.

A witness told Houston police that Glasper found out she had an affair. In the past, the suspect had been known for making comments that he would harm Lynch if he ever found out she was cheating on him.

Investigators found blood on Lynch’s vehicle and in the couple’s home, which ultimately led them to charge and arrest Glasper. They also said that the apartment looked like someone tried to clean up a crime scene.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, Glasper was located and arrested by officers with the HPD SWAT team without incident and booked into the Harris County Jail.