HOUSTON (CW39) — A man wanted for the murder of his common-law wife has surrendered near the U.S.-Mexico border to border agents, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Miguel Angel Gallegos, 23, is wanted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for the murder of 22-year-old Jael Romans Gonzalez back on June 20.

Miguel Angel Gallegos Courtesy: Twitter-SheriffEd_HCSO

Sheriff Gonzalez said that Gallegos surrendered to Customs and Border Patrol agents at a point of entry at the Mexican border on Thursday, and is now being held in the Hidalgo County Jail pending extradition to Harris County.

According to investigators, on Monday June 20, the family says the couple failed to show up for a family function the previous day. But when family members drove to the apartment, they found Gonzalez unresponsive.

When deputies arrived at 10000 North Eldridge Parkway, near Highway 290 and Highway 6, they confirmed that Gonzalez was pronounced dead. Investigators later determined there was some signs of foul play.

Gallegos was nowhere to be found and the couple’s silver Nissan Altima, with the Texas plate LJN-3031, was gone.