HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been charged with two felony counts after running over a young boy in a deadly incident over the weekend in southwest Houston.

Pedro Alberto Hernandez, 52, went before a judge on Sunday, is accused of killing a 6-year-old boy, after running him over three times.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday at the 11000 block of Bissonnet near Leawood Street as the boy and his grandfather were walking across a parking lot.

Hernandez was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe north through a shopping center parking lot when he hit the child, police said. The boy had run ahead of a family member as they were walking in the parking lot.

Police said Hernandez told them he drank four beers before the incident. He was then taken into custody and charged with murder and driving while intoxicated, both felony charges.

His bond was set at $600,000.