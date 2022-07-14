HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have arrested the man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stabling her early Tuesday morning.

Leonardo Jose Acosta Perez, 32, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member after Tuesday’s incident at an apartment complex at 9109 Fondren Road in southwest Houston.

Officers were called to the apartment as the suspect, now identified as Acosta Perez, came to the apartment to see his infant son. The victim, who is the mother of the child, asked the suspect to leave several times, police said, but he refused and entered the apartment.

Acosta Perez said he had a gift for his son, but he pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim’s brother-in-law then told police he arrived at the apartment and saw Acosta Perez strangling the victim, so he got a baseball bat and struck Acosta Perez on the head and held him until officers arrived.

Paramedics took Acosta Perez to Memorial Hermann Hospital at the Texas Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized. The victim was also taken to an area hospital and was treated and released.

Acosta Perez was later charged and will be taken to jail when he is released from the hospital.