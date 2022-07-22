HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County deputies have allegedly confiscated drugs during a traffic stop in Harris County this week.

Major Susan Cotter with Harris County posted on Twitter Thursday after 3 p.m.. photos of the scene.

Harris County District 3 C.R.U. conducted a traffic stop near Highway 225 and Wafer Street, in East Harris County.

Pasadena P.D. K9 Unit assisted and discovered the driver of the vehicle to be in possession of two Kilos of Cocaine. One in custody! Great Team work between local agencies!