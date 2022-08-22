HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A man suspected of driving while intoxicated was arrested over the weekend.

Authorities said that on August 21, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a one vehicle crash in the 3500 block of Louetta Road. The driver was identified as Joseph Brecht, who displayed multiple signs of intoxicated.

Authorities conducted standardized field sobriety tests that were administered on scene. They said it was determined that Brecht was intoxicated.

Upon further investigation it was found that he had three prior convictions for driving while intoxicated

on his record.

“Joseph Brecht was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail, charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated – 4th offense. His bond was set at $5,000.00 out of the 183rd District Court.” – Constable Mark Herman