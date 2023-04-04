HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspect is in custody after a police chase ended at Bush Airport late Monday night.

The suspect allegedly crashed a box truck into the Terminal B building, located at the 18600 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, according to deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Our news partners said that the chase started as a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle in Spring, then went into Montgomery County, back into Harris County on the Hardy Toll Road, then into the airport.

The truck crashed into a secured gate, where the suspect bailed and was later found in the airport hotel.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, is expected to be facing several charges.

Airport leaders tell us the chaos did not impact their operations.