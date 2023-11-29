HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police has arrested a man in the case of a woman who was reported missing earlier on Tuesday that was found dead in the trunk of her family’s car in the Meyerland area of southwest Houston.

Ariel Cruz, 19, has been charged with murder of the unidentified 21-year-old woman who police say was his girlfriend.

The woman was found in the trunk of her Honda Civic on Tuesday evening on the 5400 block of Indigo Street. Police said the family lives about 30 minutes from this neighborhood.

It’s unclear how she died, but police say they did find blood. She also had signs of trauma to her facial area, police said.

The family told police that the woman did not arrive at school on Tuesday morning and found her car’s location. They called police after searching the area for her.

The investigation led to Cruz, who was at the scene with the woman’s family. After being detained and interviewed by HPD homicide detectives, Cruz then confessed for his role in the woman’s death.