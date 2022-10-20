HOUSTON (KIAH) — A wild incident happened early Thursday morning after a man is arrested for trying to escape police in a stolen U-Haul.

Police received a call around 1 a.m. Thursday morning about a man crashing a U-Haul truck into someone and shooting at them in southwest Houston.

Officers located the stolen U-Haul and attempted to stop the driver, but a pursuit ensued.

Police were able to spike the tires, but the man kept driving the U-Haul for over an hour at slow speeds.

At one point, the driver was seen throwing hypodermic needles out of the window.

The truck kept driving around Richmond, Gessner and Westheimer streets before officers eventually were able to stop the U-Haul truck at the 126000 block of Alief Clodine Road after boxing it in with several vehicles.

The suspect then kept spinning the tires trying to escape and the rear tires then caught fire.

Officers then broke out a window after a few minutes, grabbed the suspect out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.