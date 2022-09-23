HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail after waving a gun and holding police at bay on Thursday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 15700 block of Greendale.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was pointing a gun at people around his home. That’s when they called for help.

He then barricaded himself inside his home, forcing the Harris County SWAT team to come out and surround the house.

After about an hour, SWAT officers were able to get the man in custody.

There is no word on what started the incident.