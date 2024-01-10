HOUSTON (KIAH) — A former employee at the Galleria is accused of sexually assaulting two toddlers and recording video of the attacks, according to court documents.

Court documents state Arthur Fernandez III, who worked at a kiosk at the mall, would bring the child into the bathroom, allegedly assault them and taking videos.

Reports also say upwards of seven people could be heard making vulgar comments and could also be seen assaulting the child.

So far, Fernandez is the only person who has been charged. He was arrested in December and remains in federal custody.

Our news partners reported that the FBI raided Fernandez’s home and confiscated electronic devices and clothing that was allegedly matched in the videos.