HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested and charged a man suspected of killing a man in Houston back in July.

Houston police said charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the death of a man following an assault at 500 Lamar Street about 12:15 p.m. on July 11.



Police identified the suspect as Rico Moreno, 40. Moreno is charged with murder in the 337th State District Court.



The victim, Noah Lewis, 81, was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.



HPD said on July 11, the victim left a library when he was assaulted by a male suspect, who knocked him to the ground and kicked him. A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy working an extra job nearby was alerted and a male suspect, later identified as Moreno, was detained.



HPD officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene to provide assistance. The victim was transported by paramedics to an area hospital in critical condition. Doctors pronounced the victim dead on Aug. 15 from injuries sustained in the assault.



The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was consulted and Moreno was subsequently charged for his role in this incident. Moreno is currently in the Harris County Jail.



