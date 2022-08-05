DICKINSON, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating a stabbing death that happened in Dickinson on Thursday night and have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call at the 400 block of Deats Road, where a man was found with stab wounds. The unidentified victim was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After a brief search, police arrested William Sheppard and charged him with murder. He is now being held at the Dickinson City Jail pending transfer to the Galveston County Jail on a bond of $250,000.

The incident remains under investigation.