HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested and charged with the deadly stabbing of a woman in a METRORail car on Saturday evening.

Christopher Gerard Washington, 51, was arrested by METRO police on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but more charges are pending the autopsy of the victim.

The identity of the 28-year-old victim is still yet to be released.

Police said that they responded to a stabbing around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday at the METRORail Palm Center Transit Center, located at 5450 Griggs Road. Police said the suspect was arguing with a female victim in a METRORail car, then stabbed the victim at least once and fled the scene.

Paramedics took the victim to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center in critical condition. She was declared dead on Monday.

Police said that a preliminary investigation showed that the suspect was a Black man in his 50s. Further investigation by METRO police identified Washington as the suspect.