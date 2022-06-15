HOUSTON (CW39) — A man who is accused of shooting and killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring her mother was arrested last night was arrested, Houston police said.

Jeremiah Jones was taken into custody by police around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening by the HPD SWAT &Tactical Team in a parking lot at the 22300 block of Imperial Valley Drive in north Houston, police said.

Jones, 22, was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of a young girl hours before his arrest.

Jones is charged for the incident that happened at 10 p.m. Monday night at at an apartment complex at 404 Oxford Street in the Heights. Police said that officers found two victims with gunshot wounds in an apartment.

The 9-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds and was declared dead at an area hospital. The 29-year-old woman, the girl’s mother, was also shot and is in stable condition, police said.

Police are withholding the identities of the girl and woman for privacy purposes.

Investigators said they discovered Jones was in a relationship with the woman that ended two months ago. He arrived at the apartment unannounced, which led to an argument. He then allegedly shot the victims and fled the scene, police said.

No more information about Jones’ bond has yet to be released.

“This senseless act of domestic violence hits home for me and the HPD family,” Houston police chief Troy Finner said in a statement. “That sweet child was a student and member of our Police Activities League (PAL) program. We ask the community to pray for this angel, her mother and her family.”