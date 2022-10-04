Julio Lopez (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man with shooting and injuring another man at a nightclub early Saturday morning off Richmond Avenue.

Julio Lopez, 35, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday for his role in the shooting in the parking lot of the Metropolis Discotheque on 8909 Richmond at 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

As the club was closing, Lopez is accused of shooting Dennis Mejia, 35, in the back after the two got into a physical altercation in the parking lot. Mejia was shot twice and was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening wounds, police said.

Police questioned Lopez and another man at the scene, believed to be a family member. Lopez was then arrested and later charged. Police also recovered a gun from the scene as well.