HOUSTON (CW39) — A man found passed out in his vehicle in front of a local business Thursday was arrested for his fourth DWI, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office.

Authorities found Alfonso Flores asleep behind the wheel of his car in the 27400 block of Cypresswood Drive. When they woke him up, they said he showed “several signs of intoxication.”

After Flores failed field sobriety tests, he was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Authorities also discovered he had three prior convictions for the same charge. Flores was booked into the Harris County Jail with bond set at $10,000.