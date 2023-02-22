HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at his neighbor’s barking dogs with an automatic rifle, Harris County authorities said.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were called to a house on the 12700 block of Cedar Grove Court in Atascocita just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning after the homeowners reported that they were awakened by loud bangs at the front door, followed by gunshots.

The homeowners also told deputies that the suspect demanded that he be let inside the home and continued to fire his gun through the front door and windows.

When deputies arrived, they found a suspected vehicle leaving the area. After a traffic stop, deputies found the suspect to be in possession of multiple firearms, including an AR rifle and a fully-loaded AR magazine.

Deputies later found out that the suspect, identified as Russell Day, 67, lives behind the victim’s home and said that he was upset that their dogs were barking all night. Deputies also said that Day was intoxicated.

Day was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. His bond has not yet been set at this time.