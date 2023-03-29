HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is charged in the death of his 9-month-old son after he brought him to the hospital unresponsive earlier this month.

Michael Fisher is charged with injury to a child with serious bodily harm, Houston police said on Tuesday.

Fisher, 30, brought his unresponsive son to Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital on March 17 from their home on the 3000 block of Woodland Park Drive, where he later passed away on March 20. But doctors reported bodily injury caused by an adult.

Police arrested Fisher for an unrelated warrant on Monday, but the bodily injury charge was added later.

The exact cause of death of the 9-month-old is pending verification from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.