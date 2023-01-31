HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail, charged in the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of a man and wounding another in Houston’s Third Ward.

Joshua Toliver, 30, is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a convenience store in the 3100 block of Windbern.

The 34-year-old vicitm, Craig Jefferson, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. A second victim, a 45-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the incident started with an argument that escalated into a shooting. Toliver then fled the scene on foot.

Police arrested Toliver on Wednesday without incident.