HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested and charged a man for a deadly shooting that was caught on camera earlier this year.

Joshua Jackson, 27, was charged with murder on Wednesday in a shooting incident on Feb. 19 that killed Codie Girouard, 39, at an apartment complex at 8433 Hearth Drive in south Houston.

Houston police released surveillance video of the incident later in February, looking for the suspected vehicle, a black Nissan Rogue with damage on its front.

Police say evidence at the scene suggests the two men planned to meet.

But when they did, Jackson shot Girouard almost immediately, police said. It is not clear what prompted the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information in this case or on the whereabouts of the wanted vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.