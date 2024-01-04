HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable faced a hail of gunfire Thursday morning but is not hurt, and the man behind the gun is in jail.

The officer responded to the Augusta North Apartments in the 12600 block of Kuykendahl Road around 2 a.m. on a shots fired call.

She found two men arguing, and one of them wearing a security guard jacket ran.

The deputy called for backup, and they later located the man who then fired five or six shots at the original responding officer.

None of the bullets hit the deputy, but the shooter ran off again.

including @HCSOTexas, the male continued firing more shots at them. No reported injuries at this time. The suspect is believed to be barricaded in a unit, and may have other persons with him.

2/2#HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 4, 2024

After calling in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, the man was located again and arrested.

He will face Attempted Capital Murder of a Police Officer charges.