HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was taken into police custody early Saturday morning after shooting at a Houston police helicopter in the midst of a shooting disturbance in southeast Houston.

Police say they received a call from someone about a father shooting at a mother on the 4200 block of Crenshaw Street a little before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Once police arrived at the scene, the suspect started firing shots at an HPD helicopter. No one was hurt and the suspect was arrested shortly after.

The investigation into the welfare of the women is still ongoing.