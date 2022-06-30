HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been arrested and charged for a shooting incident at a south Houston gas station that left a man hospitalized.

Houston police arrested Cedric Tyree Boudreaux, 22, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence for a shooting incident at a gas station on the corner of Cullen Boulevard and Alameda Genoa Road this past Monday.

Officers were called to the 13000 block of Cullen at 10:20 p.m. Monday and found out that a man was trying to drive off from the gas station when he was confronted by Boudreaux.

The man, later identified as Christian Graves, 26, then got into an argument with Boudreaux, which led to Boudreaux hitting Graves in the face, police said.

Afterwards, an unknown passenger in Graves’ car flashed a gun, which made Boudreaux back off of Graves. Boudreaux did back away, but he then went to his vehicle and got a gun and fired multiple shots at Graves’ car as it sped away, police said.

Graves was struck in both thighs and in the forearm. He was later transported to the hospital by paramedics and is listed in stable condition.

Boudreaux fled the scene after the shooting, but returned a short time later and was detained by HPD officers, police said. He was questioned and later admitted to the shooting and getting rid of the gun.

He was then charged by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.