HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities said a suspect shot at undercover Houston police officers, who were working surveillance for a drug investigation on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in northeast Houston on the 3000 block of Wayne Street near Liberty Road.

HPD says the shots were fired by someone unrelated to the case. No one was hurt.

Police said that the suspect, Justin Tramaine Williams, approached the unmarked HPD vehicle to see who was inside. Later, the suspect returned with a gun and fired shots multiple times, hitting the vehicle.

Williams, 31, was then arrested without incident. He was then booked into the Harris County Jail after being charged by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Williams has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.