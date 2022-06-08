HARRIS COUTY (CW39) A man was taken into custody after allegedly being caught with a loaded gun and pod.

Authorities with Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s office said that on June 4, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 21700 block

of Aldine Westfield Road.

They said the driver was identified as Jaren Peeples, a convicted felon. Adding that during the course of the traffic stop, he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm and marijuana.

Jaren Peeples was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. His bond was set at $5,000.00 out of the 339th District Court. Constable Mark Herman