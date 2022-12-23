The alleged victim says that they "feared for their life"

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constables have a man in custody Friday morning accused of threatening to kill someone.

Harris Co. Precinct 4 Constable’s Office

Kelly Cook, 41, was arrested and accused of the crime on Wednesday.

According to Constable Mark Herman’s office, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, deputies responded to the 15200 block of Hillside Park Way in the East Aldine area of Harris County.

When deputies arrived, they learned that Cook had allegedly threatened to kill a person at the location. Authorties did not state what Cook said or did, but said the alleged victim “feared for their life”.

“Kelly Cook was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for Terroristic Threat. His bond was set at $2,500,” Constable Mark Herman said.