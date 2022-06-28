HOUSTON (KIAH) – Over in Southwest Houston, a man was arrested and taken into custody on Monday morning after authorities say two people were held hostage during a SWAT standoff.

This happened at the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Center located at 2401 W. Belfort. According to our news partners at ABC 13, the man was armed with a screwdriver.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, the suspect was given verbal commands from officers with their weapons drawn.

According to ABC 13, there was a conflict between the suspect and two victims right before the release. A 91-year-old– was the first hostage released with injuries. The second hostage was a 65-year-old who was released uninjured.

“We do know from speaking to our witnesses and hostages on the scene is that he arrived here several minutes before the call went out and he was trying to get in to talk to them about their belief systems. They were not allowing him into the objective because of his behavior. He circled the building and actually broke a window. That’s how he actually got into the objective,” said Larry Satterwhite, HPD Executive Assistant Chief.

Authorities say the 30-year-old suspect is of middle eastern descent. He was arrested and taken custody.

Police also say two other people were in the building at the time. They were not harmed.