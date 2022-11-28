HOUSTON (KIAH) — The man arrested after a standoff with Houston police last Tuesday was officially charged on Monday, police said.

Jesus Mendez, 33, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

It all began with a man being shot to death in the backyard of a home on the 4200 block of Knotty Oaks Trail in southwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect ran into another home where he stayed for hours. After a nearly 10-hour long standoff, the SWAT commander says he was just “standing there.”

HPD SWAT officers executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested a male suspect, later identified as Mendez, believed to be involved in the shooting.

After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Mendez was charged with multiple felonies.

The fatal shooting will be referred to a Harris County grand jury for review. The investigation is continuing, police said.



