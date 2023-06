HOUSTON (KIAH) — The man who’s accused of attacking an 86-year-old woman at her own north Houston home is now in jail.

A man put the woman in a chokehold while breaking into her house in the 4800 block of Robertson Street on Monday afternoon.

Police immediately put out surveillance video of the attack. And just a day later, they made an arrest.

ARRESTED: The suspect is in custody and will be charged in yesterday's assault.



We thank the community for helping us ID him.



The victim remains hospitalized with injuries she sustained.



We will update & release the suspect's name here once formal charges are filed.

So far, they haven’t released the name of the man they arrested.

The victim is still in the hospital, but it’s not clear how badly she’s hurt.