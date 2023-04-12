HOUSTON (KIAH) – The man accused of shooting and killing a rapper near River Oaks is in custody, according to Houston police. Montrel Lenard Burley is accused in the killing of Darrell Gentry, 26.

Officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 4600 block of San Felipe Street at Mid Lane. Gentry in a parking garage at the above address with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation led police to the suspect, Burley, who was later charged. Burley surrendered to authorities Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information on any other suspect(s) in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.