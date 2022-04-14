HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was charged with murder of a teenager in a case from last fall on the east side of Houston.

Dalessandro Bou, 18, was charged with murder and tampering with evidence on Thursday. Police said Bou was already in custody on unrelated charges and is currently in the Harris County Jail.

Police believe Bou was involved in the shooting death of David Cuadrado, 18, who was found dead in a grassy area on Nov. 30 at 7200 Avenue N. He had at least one gunshot wound.

Further investigation identified Bou as the suspect in this case, police said. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was consulted and Bou was subsequently charged for his role in Cuadrado’s death.