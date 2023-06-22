HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man arrested and charged with assault after officials say he spit on a Harris County deputy constable on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning at 11:35 a.m., deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to the 12000 block of Drummond Maple Drive in reference to a suspicious man at the location.

But when they found the suspect, he became combative and refused to provide any information.

According to deputies, the suspect resisted as they tried to detain him, and a brief struggle ensued. A deputy constable used his taser on the suspect, who has an open warrant for a misdemeanor for criminal trespassing.

Sometime during the ordeal, deputies said the suspect, Michael Watson, spit on a deputy constable.

Watson was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, Constable Mark Herman said. His bond has yet to be set.