HOUSTON (KIAH) — Charges were filed against a man for stabbing his girlfriend and her father earlier this week at a west Houston apartment.

Dailor J. Sanchez-Crespo, 25, was charged was aggravated assault of a family member and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Friday after the incident that happened Wednesday night at an apartment at 9919 Richmond Street.

Police officers were called to the apartment and found Sanchez-Crespo, a man and a woman all with multiple stab wounds.

But officers discovered that Sanchez-Crespo stabbed his 21-year-old girlfriend multiple times following an argument, then stabbed her 49-year-old father when he tried to confront the suspect, police said.

Following the stabbings, Sanchez-Crespo then went back into the apartment and cut himself, police said.

All three were taken to local hospitals, with the girlfriend and her father both listed in critical condition.

Sanchez-Crespo was treated and then taken to the Harris County Jail.