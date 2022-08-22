HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the shooting of a man and a juvenile male from over a year ago.

Police said the suspect, Tyric Davis, 23, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 208th State District Court.

Davis is charged for the shooting at 300 North Loop (North Interstate Highway 610) about 3:20 p.m. on February 10, 2021.

HPD said the adult male victim was driving on the 610 North Loop main lanes and attempted to pass another vehicle. The driver (suspect) of that vehicle pulled in front of the man’s vehicle and slammed on the brakes.

The suspect then pulled a gun and fired shots at the man’s vehicle, striking the man and his son (passenger), police said. The two vehicles then collided at some point.

Authorities said he wounded man drove to an urgent care center located at 300 North Loop service road just west of I-45 the North Freeway. Police also said the suspect continued driving on the service road for a few blocks where his vehicle became inoperable from the collision. The suspect then fled the scene on foot northbound on North Main Street.

Police said the victims, 40 and 10 years of age, were transported to an area hospital and treated for their wounds.

Further investigation led to the identity of the suspect as Davis and he was charged as a wanted suspect in August 2021.

Over the weekend, on Saturday (Aug. 20), officers with HPD’s Central and North Patrol Divisions arrested Davis without incident.