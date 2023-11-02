HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been charged with stabbing his wife to death in a domestic violence incident that was an attempted murder-suicide that happened early Wednesday morning at a home in Houston’s Sunnyside area.

Houston police said that they have charged Michael Simpson, 58, with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in an incident that happened at a home on the 1200 block of Elberta Street.

HPD said that they received a call from the home around 4:05 a.m. Wednesday morning, with a caller saying that her husband was walking around with a knife and having a mental episode.

When officers arrived, they were told by the couple’s 8-year-old daughter that, “Daddy was stabbing Mommy,” according to early reports.

Officers then went into one of the home’s bathrooms, where they found Simpson and his 49-year-old wife, both with multiple stab wounds. The wife was declared dead at the scene.

Police believe Simpson’s stab wounds were self-inflicted in an attempted suicide. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains in police custody.

The child was placed with Child Protective Services.