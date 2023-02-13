HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been charged with a DWI in connection with a bizarre incident when a woman climbed out of the car and was killed as she landed on the North Freeway on Sunday night.

Jorge Velasquez Torres, 23, was charged with driving while intoxicated hours after the incident happened on the 3000 block of the North Freeway just before 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Houston police said that Torres and his 25-year-old girlfriend were drinking at a local bar and began arguing after leaving the bar. The couple got into Torres’ car and began driving northbound on the North Freeway when the woman, still angry at him, tried to get out of the car while it was moving on the freeway, police said.

Torres told police he tried to keep the victim in the car by attempting to grab her shirt but could not get a grip. She jumped out of the car and landed on the freeway and was later declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Officers said that they don’t believe any vehicles struck the woman after she got out of the car.

Torres was detained by officers and was determined to be intoxicated, and then charged for his role in the crash.

Police said that the investigation is continuing.