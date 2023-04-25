HOUSTON (KIAH) — People all over the world are helping the family of the man who was killed in a hit-and-run while on his way home from the Taylor Swift concert in Houston.

20-year-old Jacob Lewis was with his sister when their car broke down on the Southwest Freeway after the show at 1:15 a.m. late Friday night.

Police say Alan Hayes crashed into Lewis as he tried to move the car. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hayes fled the scene and was followed by a tow truck driver to the 4500 block of Caroline Street, where he fled on foot. He was taken into custody by HPD officers in the area.

In court Monday, prosecutors said not only did Lewis’ sister beg Hayes not to leave. They say he moved the body out of the way before driving off.

Hayes is facing several charges, including a DWI, which would be is his third.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page for Lewis’ family has raised over $106,000 as of Tuesday morning.